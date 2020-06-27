4005 LAKE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand new Kitchen. Great location right outside the beltway - I-495. Brick home with 2 fireplaces, Recess lights, 6 bedrooms, New Paint, Cleaned gutters. HVAC mostly replaced rrecently. Entertainment Kitchen in Basement - perfect for in law suite, or rental unit for extra income. R2 - Res/ Commercial possibilities. Windows under Life time warranty conveys to new owners. Kitchen totally renovated with the granite counter top and granite breakfast area. All NEW appliances with one year manufacturer warranty. Lower level fully equipped kitchen with a microwave, dish washer, refrigerator, a NEW cook top(one year manufacturer warranty) and a NEW counter top. 2 fully equipped kitchens with the Fairfax county permit updated and finalized on 3/31/2019 for the entire basement's electric and plumbing. Basement utility room also has the plumbing prepped for the washer and the dryer vent ready for hook up. This make it 2 homes in one residential home.