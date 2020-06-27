All apartments in Woodburn
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:08 AM

4005 LAKE BOULEVARD

4005 Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Lake Boulevard, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new Kitchen. Great location right outside the beltway - I-495. Brick home with 2 fireplaces, Recess lights, 6 bedrooms, New Paint, Cleaned gutters. HVAC mostly replaced rrecently. Entertainment Kitchen in Basement - perfect for in law suite, or rental unit for extra income. R2 - Res/ Commercial possibilities. Windows under Life time warranty conveys to new owners. Kitchen totally renovated with the granite counter top and granite breakfast area. All NEW appliances with one year manufacturer warranty. Lower level fully equipped kitchen with a microwave, dish washer, refrigerator, a NEW cook top(one year manufacturer warranty) and a NEW counter top. 2 fully equipped kitchens with the Fairfax county permit updated and finalized on 3/31/2019 for the entire basement's electric and plumbing. Basement utility room also has the plumbing prepped for the washer and the dryer vent ready for hook up. This make it 2 homes in one residential home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

