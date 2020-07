Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent location for DMV commuting! Spacious light filled home. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood throughout! Sunroom extension off the kitchen, opens to outdoor entertaining space. Formal DR w/SGD to the yard. Walk out lower level rec room with full bath, lots of storage. Just shy of 3/4 acre lot with an amazing backyard to explore! Culdesac with ample parking. Walking distance to FFX Hospital and Mosaic District!