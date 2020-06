Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA home in great location! Attached 2 car garage, beautiful new deck and large backyard. Formal dining room, family room with fireplace on main level, fully finished lower level with full bath and extra bonus room. Nice neighborhood, and convenient to shopping, dining, movies and more! NO MORE THAN 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. $45/pp application fee to RE/MAX Gateway.