All apartments in Woodburn
Find more places like 3350 WOODBURN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodburn, VA
/
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:20 AM

3350 WOODBURN ROAD

3350 Woodburn Road · (703) 674-1777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodburn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA 22003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement. 1 assigned parking space plus 1 visitor pass. Storage unit. Great Amenities; Pool, Tennis, Volley Ball, Basketball, Picnic Tables, Grills, Tot Lots. and dog run. Wonderful treed community less than a block to Fairfax Hospital. Metro bus, easy access to 495, Rt. 50 & just minutes to Mosaic District and Dunn Loring Metro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD have any available units?
3350 WOODBURN ROAD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD have?
Some of 3350 WOODBURN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 WOODBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3350 WOODBURN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 WOODBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3350 WOODBURN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3350 WOODBURN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 WOODBURN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3350 WOODBURN ROAD has a pool.
Does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3350 WOODBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 WOODBURN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 WOODBURN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 WOODBURN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3350 WOODBURN ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr
Woodburn, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Woodburn 1 BedroomsWoodburn 2 Bedrooms
Woodburn Apartments with PoolWoodburn Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Woodburn Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity