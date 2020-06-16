3350 WOODBURN ROAD

Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement. 1 assigned parking space plus 1 visitor pass. Storage unit. Great Amenities; Pool, Tennis, Volley Ball, Basketball, Picnic Tables, Grills, Tot Lots. and dog run. Wonderful treed community less than a block to Fairfax Hospital. Metro bus, easy access to 495, Rt. 50 & just minutes to Mosaic District and Dunn Loring Metro!