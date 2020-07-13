Stone Pointe Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving on-site laundry cc payments conference room e-payments green community

Stone Pointe Apartrments is nestled in a historic area – a community that blends today’s most desired amenities with the convenience of an idyllic location. Unique design, sophisticated additions, and upscale finishes welcome you home each day. Our luxury apartments in Woodbridge, VA feature expansive one- and two-bedroom floor plans filled with quality finishes like granite countertops, private balconies, full-size washers and dryers, and more. And we're pet-friendly!



Our Woodbridge Apartment community offers an impressive array of first-rate amenities. You’ll find a resort-inspired swimming pool, cyber cafe, outdoor grills, a business center, fitness and conditioning club, and more. Located conveniently near I-95, Fort Belvoir, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Sentara Medical Center, and plenty of shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Discover all that your new luxury apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA have in store for you. Contact us today to check availability and to sch