Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

Stone Pointe Apartments

15001 Potomac Heights Pl · (209) 395-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 80-214 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,416

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 70-305 · Avail. now

$1,421

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 80-408 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,441

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70-112 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 80-106 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,720

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 60-312 · Avail. now

$1,735

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stone Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
on-site laundry
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
green community
Stone Pointe Apartrments is nestled in a historic area – a community that blends today’s most desired amenities with the convenience of an idyllic location. Unique design, sophisticated additions, and upscale finishes welcome you home each day. Our luxury apartments in Woodbridge, VA feature expansive one- and two-bedroom floor plans filled with quality finishes like granite countertops, private balconies, full-size washers and dryers, and more. And we're pet-friendly!

Our Woodbridge Apartment community offers an impressive array of first-rate amenities. You’ll find a resort-inspired swimming pool, cyber cafe, outdoor grills, a business center, fitness and conditioning club, and more. Located conveniently near I-95, Fort Belvoir, Quantico Marine Corps Base, Sentara Medical Center, and plenty of shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Discover all that your new luxury apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA have in store for you. Contact us today to check availability and to sch

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $65/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Parking Garage: $65/month.
Storage Details: $65/month: Storage Unit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stone Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Stone Pointe Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stone Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Stone Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stone Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stone Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stone Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stone Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stone Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stone Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Stone Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stone Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stone Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stone Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Stone Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Stone Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Stone Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stone Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Stone Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stone Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
