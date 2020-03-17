9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious, fully updated home on a large wooded lot in Vienna. Enjoy the open floor plan with combined kitchen, dining, & living, & gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The large skylight offers plenty of bright, natural light in the heart of the home. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, & a large central island. There are 4 large bedrooms, & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Downstairs you~ll find a large family room with cozy fireplace. Outside features a large deck & serene backyard scene, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the convenience of the attached 2 car garage with a driveway turnaround, in close proximity to Tysons Corner, Silver Line Metro, Wolf Trap & town of Vienna. Ready to become your home today!