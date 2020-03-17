All apartments in Wolf Trap
Find more places like 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wolf Trap, VA
/
9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM

9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD

9203 Old Courthouse Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wolf Trap
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9203 Old Courthouse Road, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this spacious, fully updated home on a large wooded lot in Vienna. Enjoy the open floor plan with combined kitchen, dining, & living, & gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The large skylight offers plenty of bright, natural light in the heart of the home. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops, & a large central island. There are 4 large bedrooms, & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Downstairs you~ll find a large family room with cozy fireplace. Outside features a large deck & serene backyard scene, perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the convenience of the attached 2 car garage with a driveway turnaround, in close proximity to Tysons Corner, Silver Line Metro, Wolf Trap & town of Vienna. Ready to become your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD offers parking.
Does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9203 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wolf Trap 3 BedroomsWolf Trap Apartments with Gym
Wolf Trap Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWolf Trap Apartments with Parking
Wolf Trap Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University