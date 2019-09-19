10522 Dunn Meadow Rd.

Amenities
Entertainers DREAM*Custom 6BR Vienna home on PRIVATE acre treed lot - Entertainers DREAM*Custom 6BR Vienna home on PRIVATE acre treed lot w/serene Pond*Lushy Landscaped lot*Bright, Spacious & Sun-filled living areas*Grand 2-story foyer welcomes you*Formal Living & Dining Rooms*Rare Main Lvl Guest Suite*Gleaming Hardwood Flrs & Custom Moldings through-out Main Lvl*Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances & Sunny Breakfast Room*Upstairs with large rooms, ample closet space*Stunning Lower Level w/Media Room,WetBar & Office/Library w/custom built-ins*Cozy Island-Style Back Porch overlooking expansive backyard and trees*Lawncare included in rent*
*AVAIL NOW*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346*
(RLNE5090184)