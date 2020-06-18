10300 Saddleview Ct.

Amenities

4BR Vienna home in popular Tamarack Community! - FEELS LIKE HOME! Light, bright, clean and well maintained home sits on a gorgeous, quiet corner lot in sought after neighborhood of Tamarack! Chef's delight updated kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances w/ eat in space! Relax in the screened porch! Kitchen opens to FR w/gas fp & gleaming hardwoods. Great LL rec rm w/full bath! Minutes away from Toll Rd + W&OD trail! Madison HS district! Home will be professionally cleaned by 6.15.2020*AVAILABLE 6.16.2020*



