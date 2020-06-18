All apartments in Wolf Trap
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

10300 Saddleview Ct.

10300 Saddle View Court · (703) 302-0346
Location

10300 Saddle View Court, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10300 Saddleview Ct. · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR Vienna home in popular Tamarack Community! - FEELS LIKE HOME! Light, bright, clean and well maintained home sits on a gorgeous, quiet corner lot in sought after neighborhood of Tamarack! Chef's delight updated kitchen w/ granite, SS appliances w/ eat in space! Relax in the screened porch! Kitchen opens to FR w/gas fp & gleaming hardwoods. Great LL rec rm w/full bath! Minutes away from Toll Rd + W&OD trail! Madison HS district! Home will be professionally cleaned by 6.15.2020*AVAILABLE 6.16.2020*

*AVAILABLE 6.16.2020*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather P for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE5828644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 Saddleview Ct. have any available units?
10300 Saddleview Ct. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10300 Saddleview Ct. have?
Some of 10300 Saddleview Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 Saddleview Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Saddleview Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Saddleview Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10300 Saddleview Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 10300 Saddleview Ct. offer parking?
No, 10300 Saddleview Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 10300 Saddleview Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Saddleview Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Saddleview Ct. have a pool?
No, 10300 Saddleview Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10300 Saddleview Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10300 Saddleview Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Saddleview Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 Saddleview Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 Saddleview Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 Saddleview Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
