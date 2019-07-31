8514 Forrester Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85d15c308d ---- Spacious and open floor plan features wood floors, neutral paint, curved staircase, chandeliers, and step down living room. Kitchen boasts granite newer stainless steel appliances. Generously sized bedrooms and baths with modern vanities. Fully finished lower level with third full bath walks out to fully fenced back yard and patio. Excellent community activities and amenities- 2 pools, tennis court, and playground. Walk to shops, restaurants, and Lake Accotink Park. Comes with 2 assigned spaces, gas and water included. Close to VRE, I-95, I-495, I-395 and Rolling Valley Park and Ride.