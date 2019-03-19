All apartments in West Springfield
8502 BARRINGTON CT #G

8502 Barrington Court · No Longer Available
Location

8502 Barrington Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
(Also available to buy - MLS: VAFX102638). Don't miss this opportunity to rent this spacious corner unit, one-bedroom, one-bath condo in Tivoli. Located on the second floor of a two-level building, the unit features an open floor plan and large balcony. Inside, residents will enjoy great closet space and a large master bedroom. Features also include washer and dryer inside. Residents of the community may enjoy the park-like setting for walking and serenity. The community is dog friendly, and it has a host of amenities, including a pool, and basketball and tennis courts. Residents enjoy easy access to major roads and highways. Property being sold in As-Is condition. Schedule an appointment with listing agent or showing contact before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

