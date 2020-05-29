All apartments in West Springfield
8414 PENSHURST DRIVE

8414 Penshurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8414 Penshurst Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Great opportunity to live in a townhouse with the perks of a condo in sought-after Cardinal Forest! All utilities included in rent, except electric and cable/internet. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new dishwasher and stove. Updated bathroom on the upper level. Spacious recreation room with tiled floor and walks out to fenced backyard. Must see! Close to shopping, schools and easy access to I-95, I-395 and I-495. Pool, tennis courts, tot lots & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE have any available units?
8414 PENSHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8414 PENSHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 PENSHURST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

