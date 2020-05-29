8414 PENSHURST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool internet access tennis court

Great opportunity to live in a townhouse with the perks of a condo in sought-after Cardinal Forest! All utilities included in rent, except electric and cable/internet. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, new dishwasher and stove. Updated bathroom on the upper level. Spacious recreation room with tiled floor and walks out to fenced backyard. Must see! Close to shopping, schools and easy access to I-95, I-395 and I-495. Pool, tennis courts, tot lots & much more.