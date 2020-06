Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home with 2 Car Garage! Beautifully maintained and never was rented before. Beautiful hardwood floor, high ceiling. Main level with updated kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, tile back splash. Slide door leads to the deck. Massive Master Suite with Lux Bath and Walk in Closet. Fire place (gas) is at family room. Full Walk out Lower Level. Located w/in Walking Distance of Whole Foods & Bus Stop to Pentagon. Great commuter location.