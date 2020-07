Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious Madison model with over 2300sf in popular Charlestown community. Recent custom remodeled baths, neutral paint & wood-look flooring. All hardwood on BR level and 2 walk-in closets. Large recreation rm walks out to private brick patio and rear parking. Trash, front lawn care and exterior maintenance by HOA. Close to 18G Pentagon express bus stop, Lake Accotink, and about a mile to shopping & restaurants. Top WSHS school pyramid. Sorry, no smoking & no pets please.