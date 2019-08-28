8327 WRENFORD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Sought after Hermitage model in Charlestown w/ 4 BRs including main lvl BR/Study! Desirable school pyramid** Curved stairway entry, hardwood floors in kit, foyer, hallways and Bedrooms**Large master suite with walk through closet**Updated full baths in master bedroom and upper level hallway**Replaced double pane windows**Backs & fronts to trees**Almost 2700 sq. ft!**28ft rec. rm. with walkout to brick patio, pond & trellis**2 assigned parking spaces in rear**Walk to schools, metro bus & accotink lake**Backs to parkland. No pets and no smokers.