West Springfield, VA
8312 KINGSGATE ROAD
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

8312 KINGSGATE ROAD

8312 Kingsgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Kingsgate Road, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Vacant & Ready to go!~ Living room/Dining area/Kitchen just freshly painted*2 year lease preferred*OWNER WILL CONSIDER small dog (<30lbs) w/$50 per month pet fee*No smoking in the home or balcony permitted by occupants or guests*See floor plan for view of condo layout*Top floor condo*Kitchen & 2 full baths, all remodeled in the last few years*Good sizes all around*Rent includes gas heat & water you pay only electric*REMEMBER WHEN YOU COMPARE TO OTHER RENTALS THAT~ WITH THIS ONE GAS HEAT, WATER HEATER & WATER/SEWER ARE INCLUDED-YOU PAY ONLY ELECTRIC (THIS SAVES YOU AROUND $100 MONTH IN UTILITIES)*Previous renter says electric ran under $50 per month on average*Balcony overlooks open common area & trees*2 community pools, tennis, tot-lots, etc*1 assigned parking (#532 in front) & lots of blanks for guest parking*Bus to Pentagon at the corner*VRE approximately 2 miles away*Tons of shopping options include Whole Foods around the corner, Chipotle, Panera, etc*Application fee $40 per adult due in certified funds with application*TENANT MUST GET TENANT INSURANCE PRIOR TO MOVE-IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD have any available units?
8312 KINGSGATE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD have?
Some of 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8312 KINGSGATE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD offers parking.
Does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD has a pool.
Does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 KINGSGATE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
