8312 KINGSGATE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Vacant & Ready to go!~ Living room/Dining area/Kitchen just freshly painted*2 year lease preferred*OWNER WILL CONSIDER small dog (<30lbs) w/$50 per month pet fee*No smoking in the home or balcony permitted by occupants or guests*See floor plan for view of condo layout*Top floor condo*Kitchen & 2 full baths, all remodeled in the last few years*Good sizes all around*Rent includes gas heat & water you pay only electric*REMEMBER WHEN YOU COMPARE TO OTHER RENTALS THAT~ WITH THIS ONE GAS HEAT, WATER HEATER & WATER/SEWER ARE INCLUDED-YOU PAY ONLY ELECTRIC (THIS SAVES YOU AROUND $100 MONTH IN UTILITIES)*Previous renter says electric ran under $50 per month on average*Balcony overlooks open common area & trees*2 community pools, tennis, tot-lots, etc*1 assigned parking (#532 in front) & lots of blanks for guest parking*Bus to Pentagon at the corner*VRE approximately 2 miles away*Tons of shopping options include Whole Foods around the corner, Chipotle, Panera, etc*Application fee $40 per adult due in certified funds with application*TENANT MUST GET TENANT INSURANCE PRIOR TO MOVE-IN