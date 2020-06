Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range

Fresh paint! A commuter's dream! This charming cape cod is located on a private cul-de-sac and is surrounded by Pohick Creek Stream Valley Park. Features gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels and massive amounts of storage and a huge fenced in back yard! Just minutes from metro, I-95 and Fort Belvoir. Apply Online - $60/adult