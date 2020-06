Amenities

Beautiful street just opposite Golf Club. Lovely spacious all brick two level single family home in sought after West Springfield Community. Beautiful front & back yard with greens and brick patio. Full of natural light throughout the rooms and living room. Lower lever has a room and a huge family room with a fireplace. Excellent Schools.Commuters dream; Ft. Belvoir, DC, Pentagon, 395, 495, I-95, Public Trans in close proximity.