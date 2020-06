Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS. MAIN LEVEL SHOWS BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORING WITH CARPETING ON THE BEDROOM LEVELS AND BASEMENT LEVELS. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM. NICE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND A HUGE LOFT WITH STORAGE. LARGE MAIN LEVEL DECK IN BACK FOR ADDED ENTERTAINMENT SPACE. ONE CAR GARAGE WITH BASEMENT ACCESS TO THE HOUSE. DRIVE WAY PARKING FOR SECOND VEHICLE. GOOD CREDIT A MUST! FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT ( EQUALS ON FULL MONTH'S RENT) MUST BE CERTIFIED FUNDS. $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER EACH ADULT.