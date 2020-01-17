8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE

Amenities

What a cool house located in popular West Springfield. This single family home offers a family room off the kitchen, hardwood floors, with 4BR 3BA. The living room/dining room is spacious with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a pantry and a pass through to the family room. Family room is a great place to hang out with sliding glass doors to the patio and POOL. The MBR on this level offers private bath and walk in closet. There are 2 other bedrooms and a bath on this level. The lower level has a rec room or optional 2nd MBR with walls of closets and fireplace. There is an additional den on this level and a storage/utility room with a walk-out door for convenience. The fenced rear yard offer a small lawn for playing and a super pool. There is driveway parking for 2 cars and lots of street parking. The lot has lots of trees. It is an easy walk to the WSES and playgrounds and local pool. Irving MS & WSHS are a short drive or bus ride away. Commuters can use the express bus to the Pentagon or local bus to Spingfield Metro. You will LOVE this home. Call me to see this one TODAY.