Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE

8017 Springfield Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Springfield Village Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
What a cool house located in popular West Springfield. This single family home offers a family room off the kitchen, hardwood floors, with 4BR 3BA. The living room/dining room is spacious with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a pantry and a pass through to the family room. Family room is a great place to hang out with sliding glass doors to the patio and POOL. The MBR on this level offers private bath and walk in closet. There are 2 other bedrooms and a bath on this level. The lower level has a rec room or optional 2nd MBR with walls of closets and fireplace. There is an additional den on this level and a storage/utility room with a walk-out door for convenience. The fenced rear yard offer a small lawn for playing and a super pool. There is driveway parking for 2 cars and lots of street parking. The lot has lots of trees. It is an easy walk to the WSES and playgrounds and local pool. Irving MS & WSHS are a short drive or bus ride away. Commuters can use the express bus to the Pentagon or local bus to Spingfield Metro. You will LOVE this home. Call me to see this one TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE have any available units?
8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8017 SPRINGFIELD VILLAGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
