All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD

7802 Greeley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7802 Greeley Boulevard, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This house sits on a 1/3 acre lot. The back yard is fenced and attached to the house is a covered concrete patio in back for parties and barbecues! The Springfield Mall and Metro are just 2 miles away. And, just a short walk to 3 major bus lines! Plenty of shopping nearby. West Springfield Elementary school is right down the street. Intermediate School is Irving and the high school is West Springfield High. Sorry, no pets are allowed, the owner is allergic. You will love this single, one level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! There is a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, separate dining room, carport, and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Lots of storage space in the attic (see photo). Looking for a 12 to 14 month lease with the potential to extend longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. There is room for two vehicles in the driveway/ carport area. Lots of street parking for guests. The carport is currently wired for charging an electric car and the charger can be purchased from the current tenant if interested. Close to Giant shopping center, Whole Foods, Springfield Town Center and more! ** Listing agent is current tenant **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America