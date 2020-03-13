7802 GREELEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This house sits on a 1/3 acre lot. The back yard is fenced and attached to the house is a covered concrete patio in back for parties and barbecues! The Springfield Mall and Metro are just 2 miles away. And, just a short walk to 3 major bus lines! Plenty of shopping nearby. West Springfield Elementary school is right down the street. Intermediate School is Irving and the high school is West Springfield High. Sorry, no pets are allowed, the owner is allergic. You will love this single, one level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! There is a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, separate dining room, carport, and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Lots of storage space in the attic (see photo). Looking for a 12 to 14 month lease with the potential to extend longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. There is room for two vehicles in the driveway/ carport area. Lots of street parking for guests. The carport is currently wired for charging an electric car and the charger can be purchased from the current tenant if interested. Close to Giant shopping center, Whole Foods, Springfield Town Center and more! ** Listing agent is current tenant **