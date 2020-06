Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful, clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Freshly painted, new carpet. Washer/dryer in unit. Wonderful deck with views of trees and walking paths. 2nd floor unit. Must have excellent credit. No pets and no smoking. 1 assigned parking, but plenty of unassigned parking in complex. Community pool and center. West Springfield school pyramid. Close to Springfield Metro,mall, FFX county parkway, Ft. Belvoir, restaurants, shops, and parks. Hurry - will not last!