7749 TIVERTON DRIVE

**LEASE AVAILABLE TO START 3/1/2020** Beautiful move-in ready 3 Bed, 3 Full Bath townhouse style condo in Cardinal Square! This property has been updated from top to bottom! Gourmet kitchen opens to dining and main living space, refinished hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout (no carpet), all 3 bathrooms updated, stylish light fixtures, closet built-ins, and so much more! The finished basement includes a large rec room, full bath, and walks out to the patio and fenced rear yard. Fantastic location with fast access to major commuting routes and shopping. Keene Mill Elementary, Irving Middle, and West Springfield High School. Water and gas included in rent.