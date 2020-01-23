All apartments in West Springfield
7708 JEWELWEED COURT

7708 Jewel Weed Court · No Longer Available
Location

7708 Jewel Weed Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 7708 Jewelweed Court in the sought-after Community of DAVENTRY! This Colonial Townhome features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and almost 2700 square feet of Living Space! The renovated kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and plenty of Cabinet space. The Master Bedroom Suite has a spacious Walk-In Closet and Updated Bathroom, this is just what you have been looking for! The home also includes beautiful Hardwood Floors, Renovated Bathrooms and Updated Windows. The Walk-Out Basement features a huge Family Room with a wood burning Fireplace. Walkout to private brick patio that backs to the woods. The HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Tot-Lots, Lawn Care and Snow Removal. Easy access to Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of West Springfield Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT have any available units?
7708 JEWELWEED COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT have?
Some of 7708 JEWELWEED COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 JEWELWEED COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7708 JEWELWEED COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 JEWELWEED COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7708 JEWELWEED COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT offer parking?
No, 7708 JEWELWEED COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7708 JEWELWEED COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7708 JEWELWEED COURT has a pool.
Does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT have accessible units?
No, 7708 JEWELWEED COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 JEWELWEED COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 JEWELWEED COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 JEWELWEED COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

