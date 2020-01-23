Amenities

Welcome to 7708 Jewelweed Court in the sought-after Community of DAVENTRY! This Colonial Townhome features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and almost 2700 square feet of Living Space! The renovated kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and plenty of Cabinet space. The Master Bedroom Suite has a spacious Walk-In Closet and Updated Bathroom, this is just what you have been looking for! The home also includes beautiful Hardwood Floors, Renovated Bathrooms and Updated Windows. The Walk-Out Basement features a huge Family Room with a wood burning Fireplace. Walkout to private brick patio that backs to the woods. The HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Tot-Lots, Lawn Care and Snow Removal. Easy access to Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of West Springfield Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School!