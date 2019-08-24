7700 GLENISTER DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Split-Level Home in Sought after Community of Westview Hills! This Spacious home has almost 1400 Square Feet of Living Space. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, This home has an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space! The home also includes new Hardwood Floors and updated windows. Finished Walk-Out Basement with a Wood-Burning Fireplace. This Home is a MUST SEE!!! Yard Maintenance every 2 weeks included! Easy access to Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Keene Mill Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School!