West Springfield, VA
7700 GLENISTER DRIVE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

7700 GLENISTER DRIVE

7700 Glenister Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Glenister Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Split-Level Home in Sought after Community of Westview Hills! This Spacious home has almost 1400 Square Feet of Living Space. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, This home has an Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Lots of Cabinet Space! The home also includes new Hardwood Floors and updated windows. Finished Walk-Out Basement with a Wood-Burning Fireplace. This Home is a MUST SEE!!! Yard Maintenance every 2 weeks included! Easy access to Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Keene Mill Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

