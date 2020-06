Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, two full bath town home is available for rent immediately. Fully renovated. New flooring on the main level. New carpet at the upper level. New appliances. New countertop! Fresh Paint.Walkout basement to the fenced yard!Right off the Fairfax county pkwy. Close to metro, commuter lots.