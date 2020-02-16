6702 BARNACK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful Colonial Home in West Springfield's desirable community of West Springfield Village! This spacious home has approximately 2,270 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted interiors. Spacious open kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and all NEW appliances with eat-in area. Sun-filled living room is a wonderful space to enjoy friends and family gatherings. The upper level has four spacious bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and two full baths. The fantastic lower level walkout is beautifully finished and boasts a lovely full bathroom. Fenced backyard and outdoor storage with an attached shed in the carport. Easy access to commuter lots, I-95, I-395, I-495, METRO and public transportation. Easy commute to Quantico, Fort Belvoir and the Pentagon. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Sought after school pyramid - Rolling Valley ES, Irving Middle School and just completely renovated West Springfield High School. Available now ... hurry this is a real gem!