All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 6702 BARNACK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
6702 BARNACK DRIVE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:27 AM

6702 BARNACK DRIVE

6702 Barnack Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6702 Barnack Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Colonial Home in West Springfield's desirable community of West Springfield Village! This spacious home has approximately 2,270 square feet of living space. Gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted interiors. Spacious open kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and all NEW appliances with eat-in area. Sun-filled living room is a wonderful space to enjoy friends and family gatherings. The upper level has four spacious bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and two full baths. The fantastic lower level walkout is beautifully finished and boasts a lovely full bathroom. Fenced backyard and outdoor storage with an attached shed in the carport. Easy access to commuter lots, I-95, I-395, I-495, METRO and public transportation. Easy commute to Quantico, Fort Belvoir and the Pentagon. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Sought after school pyramid - Rolling Valley ES, Irving Middle School and just completely renovated West Springfield High School. Available now ... hurry this is a real gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE have any available units?
6702 BARNACK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE have?
Some of 6702 BARNACK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 BARNACK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6702 BARNACK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 BARNACK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6702 BARNACK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6702 BARNACK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6702 BARNACK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6702 BARNACK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6702 BARNACK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 BARNACK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 BARNACK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 BARNACK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America