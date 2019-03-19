All apartments in West Springfield
6303 BARDU AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6303 BARDU AVENUE

6303 Bardu Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Bardu Avenue, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Freshly painted interior, gorgeous hardwood floors, great room with cathedral ceiling, fenced back yard with towering trees all make this three bedroom two bath split level home in Springfield a great find. Room layout is such that the living room and dining room are ideal for more formal dining while the great room and kitchen are tucked away in the part of the house overlooking the treed back yard and landscaping. Family room has lovely built-in shelving and cabinets and is quietly located away from the traffic area, ideal for your office or quiet area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 BARDU AVENUE have any available units?
6303 BARDU AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 6303 BARDU AVENUE have?
Some of 6303 BARDU AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 BARDU AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6303 BARDU AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 BARDU AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6303 BARDU AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6303 BARDU AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6303 BARDU AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6303 BARDU AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 BARDU AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 BARDU AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6303 BARDU AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6303 BARDU AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6303 BARDU AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 BARDU AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 BARDU AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 BARDU AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 BARDU AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
