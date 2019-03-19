6303 BARDU AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Freshly painted interior, gorgeous hardwood floors, great room with cathedral ceiling, fenced back yard with towering trees all make this three bedroom two bath split level home in Springfield a great find. Room layout is such that the living room and dining room are ideal for more formal dining while the great room and kitchen are tucked away in the part of the house overlooking the treed back yard and landscaping. Family room has lovely built-in shelving and cabinets and is quietly located away from the traffic area, ideal for your office or quiet area.