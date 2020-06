Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice colonial in wooded settion; 2 car garage. Spectacular commuting options and access to DC or the Pentagon. Bus stop 1/3 block from front door (about 30 minutes to Pentagon...Metrobus 18G); VRE about a mile. About 5 minutes to beltway. Schools all walking distance. Main level FR with FP. Ketchen breakfast area; New WINDOWS. 4 spacious bedrooms on upper level...hardwood floors in most of house. Kitchen and bath updated.