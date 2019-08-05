5808 Royal Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym parking playground pool guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Renter's Warehouse and Eddie Kim proudly present to you this SPACIOUS 1bed/1Bath Updated Condo in West Springfield! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, brkfst bar, & stainless steel appliances! Open floorplan with TONS of natural light pouring in! Updated bathroom w/extra vanity space & large soaker tub! In-Unit washer/dryer. Private patio to enjoy the serene nature. Community includes Pool, tennis/basketball court, playground, dog park! Ample visitor parking! Pets case-by-case. Close to Metro/VRE train â QUICK & EASY commute to DC!! Metro Bus picks up in Neighborhood! Also direct bus service to the Pentagon! Near Lake Accotink, Hidden Pond Natur Ctr., Groceries, Restaurants, Springfield Mall! Easy access to 495, 395, Braddock Rd, Old Keene Mill! Tenants to pay Electricity, & $100 deductible for damage repairs.$45 non-refundable App Fee per person. Available for Immediate move-in. schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856