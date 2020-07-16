237 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA with gyms

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Falls Church renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,310
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
7506 Parkwood Court
7506 Parkwood Ct, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Fully Furnished, All Utilities Included, Pets OK. Flexible and short term leases are available. Let us know your dates! www.bedandroses.
Results within 1 mile of West Falls Church
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
38 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
17 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:00 AM
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,711
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
10 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,666
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
52 Units Available
Dunn Loring
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
18 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
22 Units Available
East Falls Church
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated August 1 at 12:51 AM
15 Units Available
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2655 Prosperity Ave #212
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district 1BR, 1BA condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. - Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2700 BELLFOREST COURT
2700 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2-level condo directly across from Dunn Loring Metro. 1412 sq. ft. 3-bath, 2 bed plus 1 den. Brand new floor on the main level, updated kitchen with granite counter top, all new appliances and new wall tile.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approximately 1.5 miles to West Falls Church or East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2665 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2665 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A bright & freshly painted One bedroom/1 full bath for rent. This unit has it all- SS appliances, granite in the Kit. gas cooking, and garage parking with quiet court yard views... & great community amenities: Lg gym, basketball ct, bus.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3003 NICOSH
3003 Nicosh Circle, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1108 sqft
Move in ready !! Fully Furnished or unfurnished - 2 bedrooms luxury condo facing beautifully landscape courtyard. This condo has been freshly painted, new flooring and professional cleaned.

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Results within 5 miles of West Falls Church
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
17 Units Available
Lyon Village
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,102
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
128 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
City Guide for West Falls Church, VA

You don't need a car to get around West Falls Church. We repeat, you do not need a car to get around West Falls Church. Top that, anywhere else in Virginia!

West Falls Church is a northern Virginia suburb without the suburbia feeling. The metro station, shopping, bars and dining are all within walking distance, helping this be a truly walkable town located within 15 minutes of Washington D.C..

Having trouble with Craigslist West Falls Church? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in West Falls Church, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Falls Church renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

