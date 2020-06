Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous/Turn Key, completely renovated inside and out and ready for you to move in! Gourmet kitchen with center island and breakfast bar and hardwood floors throughout. Covered patio and fully fenced back yard. LOCATION LOCATION: Graham Road Plaza and The Mosaic Center! Minutes to 495, Express Lanes and Route 66. Just 20 minutes from DC and close to Dunn-Loring, and East and West Falls Church Metro StationsPets considered on case by case basis