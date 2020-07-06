3017 STRATHMEADE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spend the holidays here...cozy wood burning fireplace...quiet street...charm central....garage...flat, level yard...2 bedrooms + a loft (that some people have used as a bedroom)...welcoming country kitchen leads out to a patio...elegant dining room...rent includes trash service...call for pet details...koi fish pond...square footage looks much larger than what is quoted in tax records...lovingly maintained home...some clean-up needed before next tenant moves in...Available for move-in around December 1, 2019...ALSO: Nice landlord is planning on some updates: new flooring in kitchen and living room, new dryer, new dishwasher, etc. ...house is also scheduled to be cleaned prior to December 1....a WOW!