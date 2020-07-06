All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
3017 STRATHMEADE STREET
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

3017 STRATHMEADE STREET

3017 Strathmeade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3017 Strathmeade Street, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spend the holidays here...cozy wood burning fireplace...quiet street...charm central....garage...flat, level yard...2 bedrooms + a loft (that some people have used as a bedroom)...welcoming country kitchen leads out to a patio...elegant dining room...rent includes trash service...call for pet details...koi fish pond...square footage looks much larger than what is quoted in tax records...lovingly maintained home...some clean-up needed before next tenant moves in...Available for move-in around December 1, 2019...ALSO: Nice landlord is planning on some updates: new flooring in kitchen and living room, new dryer, new dishwasher, etc. ...house is also scheduled to be cleaned prior to December 1....a WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET have any available units?
3017 STRATHMEADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET have?
Some of 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3017 STRATHMEADE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET offers parking.
Does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET have a pool?
No, 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 STRATHMEADE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University