Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

$200 OFF FIRST MONTH with a September Lease Start Date. Available now. Charm and Convenience abounds in this One-Level wonderful House located just minutes from Dunn Loring Metro and West Falls Church Metro. Enjoy all that Mosaic District has to offer within 2 miles from this house. Entertain in the wonderful screened in deck and fenced in yard. So much to enjoy! Mins to shopping, Dining, Public Transportation.