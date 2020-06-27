2856 YARLING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room tennis court

Beautifully appointed end unit condo less than one mile from Mosaic District! This inviting home offers an open floor plan, plentiful natural light, and more! The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Full sized Washer/Dryer in unit. Full private balcony. Amazing location inside the beltway, nearby everything Mosaic District has to offer including lots of shops, restaurants and a movie theater! Community is surrounded by a scenic lake with amenities that include a swimming pool, tennis courts, community center, Jogging trails and more!