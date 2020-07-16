858 Tuition Drive

Amenities
Call today to see this beautiful home with dream kitchen and baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, track lighting, open floor plan and has room for a kitchen table. All appliances come with the rent including the washer and dryer. There is a living room and a den with a fireplace. Master bedroom has a full bathroom, also a full bathroom for the other bedrooms and a guest bath downstairs. Back yard has a patio area, grass, shed and is fenced. This home is located minutes to military bases, freeways and shopping. One of the beach's recreation centers is very near by. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21248.