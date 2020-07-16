All apartments in Virginia Beach
858 Tuition Drive

858 Tuition Drive · (757) 456-2345
Location

858 Tuition Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Call today to see this beautiful home with dream kitchen and baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, track lighting, open floor plan and has room for a kitchen table. All appliances come with the rent including the washer and dryer. There is a living room and a den with a fireplace. Master bedroom has a full bathroom, also a full bathroom for the other bedrooms and a guest bath downstairs. Back yard has a patio area, grass, shed and is fenced. This home is located minutes to military bases, freeways and shopping. One of the beach's recreation centers is very near by. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21248.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Tuition Drive have any available units?
858 Tuition Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Tuition Drive have?
Some of 858 Tuition Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Tuition Drive currently offering any rent specials?
858 Tuition Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Tuition Drive pet-friendly?
No, 858 Tuition Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 858 Tuition Drive offer parking?
Yes, 858 Tuition Drive offers parking.
Does 858 Tuition Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 Tuition Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Tuition Drive have a pool?
No, 858 Tuition Drive does not have a pool.
Does 858 Tuition Drive have accessible units?
No, 858 Tuition Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Tuition Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Tuition Drive has units with dishwashers.
