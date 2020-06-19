1843 Chantilly Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool 24hr maintenance

Beautifully updated condo on second floor. Open floor plan with modern paint and fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and tiled backsplash. Spacious master bedroom with attached full bath. Recently installed Nest thermostat. Covered patio with storage. Terrific location at Hilltop with amazing Restaurants and Shopping. Close to Interstates, Hospital, Oceanfront, and NAS Oceana. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying One time pet fee per pet between $250-$350. No dogs allowed per condo association. Fireplace is cosmetic only. Lease prep fee of $150.00 and deposit due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Available May 25, 2020.