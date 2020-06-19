All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

1843 Chantilly Court

1843 Chantilly Court · (540) 625-1891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1843 Chantilly Court, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Northeast Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautifully updated condo on second floor. Open floor plan with modern paint and fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and tiled backsplash. Spacious master bedroom with attached full bath. Recently installed Nest thermostat. Covered patio with storage. Terrific location at Hilltop with amazing Restaurants and Shopping. Close to Interstates, Hospital, Oceanfront, and NAS Oceana. Apply online at renterswarehouse.com $60 per adult applicant. Select Angelique Bolton as the agent when applying One time pet fee per pet between $250-$350. No dogs allowed per condo association. Fireplace is cosmetic only. Lease prep fee of $150.00 and deposit due at lease signing. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more. Available May 25, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 Chantilly Court have any available units?
1843 Chantilly Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1843 Chantilly Court have?
Some of 1843 Chantilly Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1843 Chantilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
1843 Chantilly Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 Chantilly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 Chantilly Court is pet friendly.
Does 1843 Chantilly Court offer parking?
No, 1843 Chantilly Court does not offer parking.
Does 1843 Chantilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 Chantilly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 Chantilly Court have a pool?
Yes, 1843 Chantilly Court has a pool.
Does 1843 Chantilly Court have accessible units?
No, 1843 Chantilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 Chantilly Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 Chantilly Court does not have units with dishwashers.
