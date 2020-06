Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Enjoy your privacy and sit out on the deck to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails. This two story condo is located in the back corner of the development and features cathedral ceilings and skylights, 1st & 2nd floor master suites with adjoining full baths (loft is considered 2nd master). Condo has assigned parking, pool access, trash and Clubhouse. Conveniently located near shopping, easy access to the interstate and bases.