Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BIRDNECK AND 19TH ST, END UNIT, TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO, 3 MASTERS WITH FULL BATHS AND HALF BATH IN LIVING AREA, FULL APPLIANCE PACKAGE TO INCLUDE FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER, AMAZING STORAGE THRU OUT, GAS FOR HOT WATER AND HEAT, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AREA, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE PLUS 2 SPOTS IN FRONT, PETS WELCOME AND LOVED WITH FEES (ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS) READY FOR EARLY JULY MOVE IN.