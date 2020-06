Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

KID, SCHOOL & PET FRIENDLY!! QUIET, SAFE CUL-DE-SAC IN THE HEART OF VIENNA W/ TOP-RATED MADISON SCHOOL PYRAMID. FENCED YARD. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, GAS FIREPLACE, BUILT-IN BOOK CASES, CORDLESS BLINDS, DECK OFF OF KITCHEN AND PATIO OFF OF FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. 3032 SQ FT. WALK OR BIKE TO THE WO&D TRAIL OR VIENNA METRO.