500 STEPHEN CIRCLE SOUTHWEST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained 4Bedroom/2Bath rambler in a private culdesac with a big yard nestled amongst new homes. Enjoy the amenities and convenience of Town of Vienna and 10 minutes walk to metro. Top school district. All hardwood floors. Basement with full ceramic and big sized laundry room. Well lit house with an abundance of recess lights. Updated kitchen with granite countertops. Professionally maintained. Minimum 12-month lease.