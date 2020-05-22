310 LOCUST STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Rarely available Tiffany Place Condo. Completely remodeled charming 1BR/1BA in the heart of Vienna! Fabulous location, walk to shops, restaurants, transportation, W&OD trail, parks, tennis courts; close to Tysons, Mosaic, and major highways. Almost 900 sqft of living space with new kitchen, new bath, new floors, new windows, and fresh paint throughout the entire condo. Recessed lighting and retractable ceiling fans in both living room and bedroom, plenty of storage space, a cozy fireplace for winter days and a great patio to enjoy the summer. In-unit washer and dryer. One assigned parking space out front plus ample spots for guests. Available immediately.