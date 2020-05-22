All apartments in Vienna
Vienna, VA
310 LOCUST STREET SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

310 LOCUST STREET SE

310 Locust Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

310 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Rarely available Tiffany Place Condo. Completely remodeled charming 1BR/1BA in the heart of Vienna! Fabulous location, walk to shops, restaurants, transportation, W&OD trail, parks, tennis courts; close to Tysons, Mosaic, and major highways. Almost 900 sqft of living space with new kitchen, new bath, new floors, new windows, and fresh paint throughout the entire condo. Recessed lighting and retractable ceiling fans in both living room and bedroom, plenty of storage space, a cozy fireplace for winter days and a great patio to enjoy the summer. In-unit washer and dryer. One assigned parking space out front plus ample spots for guests. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 LOCUST STREET SE have any available units?
310 LOCUST STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 310 LOCUST STREET SE have?
Some of 310 LOCUST STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 LOCUST STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
310 LOCUST STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 LOCUST STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 310 LOCUST STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 310 LOCUST STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 310 LOCUST STREET SE offers parking.
Does 310 LOCUST STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 LOCUST STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 LOCUST STREET SE have a pool?
No, 310 LOCUST STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 310 LOCUST STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 310 LOCUST STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 LOCUST STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 LOCUST STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 LOCUST STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 LOCUST STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

