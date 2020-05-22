213 ROSS DRIVE SW

Amenities
This lovely home is situated in the much sought after Vienna Woods neighborhood. The home boasts of a nicely situated kitchen with an off kitchen breakfast nook and a built-in dining china cabinet. The hardwood floors span throughout the entire main level. The fully finished basement boasts of a large open recreation room, a bedroom, and a full bathroom. Nicely situated on the front of .3 acres, the home has a walkout basement that flows to the spacious fenced-in backyard. Perfect home if you have pets. A commuter's dream, as it is a short walk to the Merrifield /Vienna metro. Minimum lease 12 months, preferred 24 months. Move in April 1.