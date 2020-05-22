213 ROSS DRIVE SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home is situated in the much sought after Vienna Woods neighborhood. The home boasts of a nicely situated kitchen with an off kitchen breakfast nook and a built-in dining china cabinet. The hardwood floors span throughout the entire main level. The fully finished basement boasts of a large open recreation room, a bedroom, and a full bathroom. Nicely situated on the front of .3 acres, the home has a walkout basement that flows to the spacious fenced-in backyard. Perfect home if you have pets. A commuter's dream, as it is a short walk to the Merrifield /Vienna metro. Minimum lease 12 months, preferred 24 months. Move in April 1.