213 ROSS DRIVE SW
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

213 ROSS DRIVE SW

213 Ross Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

213 Ross Drive Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home is situated in the much sought after Vienna Woods neighborhood. The home boasts of a nicely situated kitchen with an off kitchen breakfast nook and a built-in dining china cabinet. The hardwood floors span throughout the entire main level. The fully finished basement boasts of a large open recreation room, a bedroom, and a full bathroom. Nicely situated on the front of .3 acres, the home has a walkout basement that flows to the spacious fenced-in backyard. Perfect home if you have pets. A commuter's dream, as it is a short walk to the Merrifield /Vienna metro. Minimum lease 12 months, preferred 24 months. Move in April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW have any available units?
213 ROSS DRIVE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW have?
Some of 213 ROSS DRIVE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 ROSS DRIVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
213 ROSS DRIVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 ROSS DRIVE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 ROSS DRIVE SW is pet friendly.
Does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW offer parking?
No, 213 ROSS DRIVE SW does not offer parking.
Does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 ROSS DRIVE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW have a pool?
No, 213 ROSS DRIVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW have accessible units?
No, 213 ROSS DRIVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 ROSS DRIVE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 ROSS DRIVE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 ROSS DRIVE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
