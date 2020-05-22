All apartments in Vienna
207 PARK STREET SE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

207 PARK STREET SE

207 Park Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

207 Park Street Southeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
yoga
Live in the heart of Vienna in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo that comes with an assigned garage space, assigned outside parking space, a loft, NEW HVAC and over 1,500 sq ft of light-filled living space! The main level has beautiful hardwoods, 2 bedrooms, 2 completely renovated bathrooms, kitchen and laundry. An elevated loft would make for the perfect office or yoga studio! The 3rd bedroom is on the entry level with big sunny windows. One block off of Maple Avenue, steps away from the new Vienna Community Center, across the street from the WO&D trail, this really is in the middle of it all! Walk to shops, restaurants, Whole Foods and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 PARK STREET SE have any available units?
207 PARK STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 207 PARK STREET SE have?
Some of 207 PARK STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 PARK STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
207 PARK STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 PARK STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 207 PARK STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 207 PARK STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 207 PARK STREET SE offers parking.
Does 207 PARK STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 PARK STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 PARK STREET SE have a pool?
No, 207 PARK STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 207 PARK STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 207 PARK STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 PARK STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 PARK STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 PARK STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 PARK STREET SE has units with air conditioning.

