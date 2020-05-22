207 PARK STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage yoga

Live in the heart of Vienna in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo that comes with an assigned garage space, assigned outside parking space, a loft, NEW HVAC and over 1,500 sq ft of light-filled living space! The main level has beautiful hardwoods, 2 bedrooms, 2 completely renovated bathrooms, kitchen and laundry. An elevated loft would make for the perfect office or yoga studio! The 3rd bedroom is on the entry level with big sunny windows. One block off of Maple Avenue, steps away from the new Vienna Community Center, across the street from the WO&D trail, this really is in the middle of it all! Walk to shops, restaurants, Whole Foods and more!