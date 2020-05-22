All apartments in Vienna
108 Saratoga Waye Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

108 Saratoga Waye Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Don't miss this 5 Bedroom Vienna Home - Less than 1 Mile to Silver Line Metro** - Terrific 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial on fenced one-third acre. Less than 1 mile to Tyson's Corner shopping and Silver Line Metro. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, cabinet space galore, and high end stainless steel appliances. Main level laundry. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. New dual zone heating/AC system. 2-car garage. Large walk out basement opens directly to yard.

Available Now.

Monthly rent: $3,750
Security deposit: $3,750
Application fee: $50 per applicant
Pets case by case
No smokers

Geoff Schwartzman
SGS Property Management
844-747-6468 x0

(RLNE4216355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Saratoga Waye NE have any available units?
108 Saratoga Waye NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 108 Saratoga Waye NE have?
Some of 108 Saratoga Waye NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Saratoga Waye NE currently offering any rent specials?
108 Saratoga Waye NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Saratoga Waye NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Saratoga Waye NE is pet friendly.
Does 108 Saratoga Waye NE offer parking?
Yes, 108 Saratoga Waye NE offers parking.
Does 108 Saratoga Waye NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Saratoga Waye NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Saratoga Waye NE have a pool?
No, 108 Saratoga Waye NE does not have a pool.
Does 108 Saratoga Waye NE have accessible units?
No, 108 Saratoga Waye NE does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Saratoga Waye NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Saratoga Waye NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Saratoga Waye NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Saratoga Waye NE has units with air conditioning.
