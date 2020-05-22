108 Saratoga Waye NE

Amenities
**Don't miss this 5 Bedroom Vienna Home - Less than 1 Mile to Silver Line Metro** - Terrific 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial on fenced one-third acre. Less than 1 mile to Tyson's Corner shopping and Silver Line Metro. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, cabinet space galore, and high end stainless steel appliances. Main level laundry. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. New dual zone heating/AC system. 2-car garage. Large walk out basement opens directly to yard.
Available Now.
Monthly rent: $3,750
Security deposit: $3,750
Application fee: $50 per applicant
Pets case by case
No smokers
Geoff Schwartzman
SGS Property Management
844-747-6468 x0
(RLNE4216355)