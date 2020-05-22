All apartments in Vienna
108 Oakmont Court Northeast
108 Oakmont Court Northeast

108 Oakmont Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

108 Oakmont Court Northeast, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
TYSONS METRO LOCATION!!! Beautiful, fully renovated all-brick colonial on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Westbriar Estates neighborhood of Vienna. Home features curved staircase, beaming hardwood floors throughout main and 2nd floor, 2 fireplaces, white shaker kitchen with SS appliances and a glorious screened-in porch for all your entertaining needs!. Main level den can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. The finished basement offers a large family room with wet-bar, gray laminate flooring and a separate den & half bath. Close proximity to Tysons and Maple Ave with shops, restaurants and all the fun that the Town of Vienna has to offer! Sorry no pets.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Angela Murphy 954 806 9116
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast have any available units?
108 Oakmont Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast have?
Some of 108 Oakmont Court Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Oakmont Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
108 Oakmont Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Oakmont Court Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 108 Oakmont Court Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vienna.
Does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 108 Oakmont Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Oakmont Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 108 Oakmont Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 108 Oakmont Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Oakmont Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Oakmont Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Oakmont Court Northeast has units with air conditioning.

