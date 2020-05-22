108 Oakmont Court Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

TYSONS METRO LOCATION!!! Beautiful, fully renovated all-brick colonial on a cul-de-sac in the desirable Westbriar Estates neighborhood of Vienna. Home features curved staircase, beaming hardwood floors throughout main and 2nd floor, 2 fireplaces, white shaker kitchen with SS appliances and a glorious screened-in porch for all your entertaining needs!. Main level den can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. The finished basement offers a large family room with wet-bar, gray laminate flooring and a separate den & half bath. Close proximity to Tysons and Maple Ave with shops, restaurants and all the fun that the Town of Vienna has to offer! Sorry no pets.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



