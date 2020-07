Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful townhouse!! Completely renovated, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Hardwood floors on the main level, new kitchen with granite tops and new kitchen floors, new fresh paint, new light fixtures, new bathroom flooring, new bath vanities, fully finished with walkout basement and fenced back yard. Easy access to Rt7 and One Loudoun, walking distance George Washington University Loudoun Campus, Dulles Airport. Trash and snow removal included. Plenty of parking.