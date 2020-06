Amenities

Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more



Home offers:



3 bedrooms

1 full bath



Living room

Office/Den

Dining Room

Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances



Washer/dryer in home

Beautiful Hardwood floor through out the home

Attached storage shed

Large back yard

Off street parking



No pets/No smokers please



