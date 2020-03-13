All apartments in Tuckahoe
718 Timken Drive
718 Timken Drive

718 Timken Drive · (540) 556-2172
Location

718 Timken Drive, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 718 Timken Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

718 Timken Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BR Home in Henrico! - Immaculate 3BR 1BA brick Cape Cod in a quiet neighborhood near Maybeury Elementary! Large LR with lots of natural light. Charming kitchen with stainless appliances and loads of cabinets! Utility room with washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout and nice tile bath. Nicely landscaped fenced-in yard with 2 sheds - one with electricity! Extra storage space in attic. Gas heat and central air. Tenant pays all utilities. Small dogs considered with owner approval and $250 non-refundable Pet Fee. No smoking! Available June 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 718 Timken Drive have any available units?
718 Timken Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Timken Drive have?
Some of 718 Timken Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Timken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 Timken Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Timken Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Timken Drive is pet friendly.
Does 718 Timken Drive offer parking?
No, 718 Timken Drive does not offer parking.
Does 718 Timken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Timken Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Timken Drive have a pool?
No, 718 Timken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 Timken Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 Timken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Timken Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Timken Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Timken Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Timken Drive has units with air conditioning.

