718 Timken Drive Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3BR Home in Henrico! - Immaculate 3BR 1BA brick Cape Cod in a quiet neighborhood near Maybeury Elementary! Large LR with lots of natural light. Charming kitchen with stainless appliances and loads of cabinets! Utility room with washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout and nice tile bath. Nicely landscaped fenced-in yard with 2 sheds - one with electricity! Extra storage space in attic. Gas heat and central air. Tenant pays all utilities. Small dogs considered with owner approval and $250 non-refundable Pet Fee. No smoking! Available June 15.



