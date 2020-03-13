All apartments in Tuckahoe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

2210 Sommie Lane

2210 Sommie Lane · No Longer Available
Tuckahoe
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2210 Sommie Lane, Tuckahoe, VA 23229

Amenities

$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows. The kitchen boasts bright white cabinetry and includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and double sink. Washer/dryer included. Walk through the french doors and enjoy time in fully enclosed sun room that over looks the backyard. Relax in the cozy den adorned with beautiful oak walls, custom built in shelving and formal fire place mantel. Outside you will find a detached shed for storage. The home is conveniently located minutes from Deep Run Park and 1-64 access, 10 minutes from Short Pump and 15 minutes from downtown. Some updates include a new roof in 2014, vinyl window replacements, gutter guards and recently replaced HVAC system. PETS: Max 2 Dogs, max 75 lbs with fees. Please ask about guard dog breeds. Sorry, no cats. Offering 12 month lease. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should equal at least 3x the monthly rent. This home has been professionally cleaned with your safety in mind. Please schedule a convenient self showing. TEXT Jessica with inquires- 804-624-8603

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Sommie Lane have any available units?
2210 Sommie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tuckahoe, VA.
What amenities does 2210 Sommie Lane have?
Some of 2210 Sommie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Sommie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Sommie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Sommie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Sommie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Sommie Lane offer parking?
No, 2210 Sommie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Sommie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Sommie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Sommie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Sommie Lane has a pool.
Does 2210 Sommie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2210 Sommie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Sommie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Sommie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Sommie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2210 Sommie Lane has units with air conditioning.
