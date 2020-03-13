2210 Sommie Lane

Amenities

$1550/month. This lovingly maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rancher in Westend is available for tours and move in June 2. The home offers a living room and formal dining room with crown molding and picture windows. The kitchen boasts bright white cabinetry and includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and double sink. Washer/dryer included. Walk through the french doors and enjoy time in fully enclosed sun room that over looks the backyard. Relax in the cozy den adorned with beautiful oak walls, custom built in shelving and formal fire place mantel. Outside you will find a detached shed for storage. The home is conveniently located minutes from Deep Run Park and 1-64 access, 10 minutes from Short Pump and 15 minutes from downtown. Some updates include a new roof in 2014, vinyl window replacements, gutter guards and recently replaced HVAC system. PETS: Max 2 Dogs, max 75 lbs with fees. Please ask about guard dog breeds. Sorry, no cats. Offering 12 month lease. APPLICATION CRITERIA: $50 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due at move in. *Required $35 Monthly Resident Benefits Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep bi-monthly, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance hotline, one time late fee forgiveness and much more! Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should equal at least 3x the monthly rent. This home has been professionally cleaned with your safety in mind. Please schedule a convenient self showing. TEXT Jessica with inquires- 804-624-8603