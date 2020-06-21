All apartments in Triangle
Find more places like 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Triangle, VA
/
3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:26 AM

3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE

3325 Dondis Creek Drive · (703) 871-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Triangle
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3325 Dondis Creek Drive, Triangle, VA 22172
Stonewall Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautiful custom home in sought after Stonewal Manor communityOver 5000 finished sq feet of amazing living area. No feature or upgrade left out of this home. Just mins from I-95, HOV, Potomac Mills, VRE, Quantico, Ft. Belvoir , Pentagon and Metro rail. Features hardwood floors w/ an open floor plan, 2 story foyer and great room. As you walk, in formal living room on the left, formald dining room on right. Gourmet kitchen, oversized sunroom, large center island and stainless steel gas appliances. Main level office and front loading laundry. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, including a huge master with separate sitting room. 2nd bedroom host ensuite full bathroom. The large master bath has separate shower and tub, separate dual vanities and double walk in closet. Wall mounted television conveys. Lower level boasts entertainment, wood floors, full bar area, wall wine frig, media/theater room, and a full bathroom. Great storage space for holiday decorations, etc. All main living areas with cable ready access. Community pool, parks, and walking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Triangle.
Does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr
Triangle, VA 22172

Similar Pages

Triangle 1 BedroomsTriangle 2 Bedrooms
Triangle Apartments with BalconyTriangle Apartments with Parking
Triangle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VA
National Harbor, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity