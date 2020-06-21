3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful custom home in sought after Stonewal Manor communityOver 5000 finished sq feet of amazing living area. No feature or upgrade left out of this home. Just mins from I-95, HOV, Potomac Mills, VRE, Quantico, Ft. Belvoir , Pentagon and Metro rail. Features hardwood floors w/ an open floor plan, 2 story foyer and great room. As you walk, in formal living room on the left, formald dining room on right. Gourmet kitchen, oversized sunroom, large center island and stainless steel gas appliances. Main level office and front loading laundry. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, including a huge master with separate sitting room. 2nd bedroom host ensuite full bathroom. The large master bath has separate shower and tub, separate dual vanities and double walk in closet. Wall mounted television conveys. Lower level boasts entertainment, wood floors, full bar area, wall wine frig, media/theater room, and a full bathroom. Great storage space for holiday decorations, etc. All main living areas with cable ready access. Community pool, parks, and walking.